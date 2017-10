The Ridgeland Panthers are now the only undefeated team left in Region 6-AAAA. The Panthers improved to 7-0 Friday night thanks to a 35-14 win over region rival Heritage High School.

Ridgeland dominated the ground game, finishing with 312 rushing yards on the night. Panthers' running backs Jalyn Shelton and Markeith Montgomery each ran for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Heritage put together a late fourth quarter run, including a last second touchdown pass from Blake Bryan to Luke Grant.

The Panthers though were too far ahead, and would eventually pull away 35-14 to stay perfect on the season.