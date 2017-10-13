UPDATE: Grundy Co. students to remain on house arrest to next court date

UPDATE: Five Grundy County students appeared in court on Monday after being charged with attempted aggravated rape.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said that the students will remain on their house arrest until their next court date, which will be November 15th.

The judge also recused himself, he has represented some of the parents in a private case.

In the press conference, the Assistant District Attorney says it is too early to tell if they students will be charged as adults.

PREVIOUS STORY: The five Grundy County High School students charged with attempted aggravated rape are now under house arrest.

Sheriff Clint Shrum said they have been served and placed in GPS ankle monitors. They're expected to appear in juvenile court on Monday.

It will be up to a juvenile court judge to decide how long four juniors and a senior will wear ankle monitors. It will also be up to that same court system to determine if the students will face adult charges.

“It may very well be a time when attorneys are appointed or make appearances if they've been retained or the judge may appoint if they qualify for public assistance," David McGovern, Assistant District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District said.

McGovern is representing the state in the case against five teens charged with attempted aggravated rape. They'll be in juvenile court on Monday, which serves a different purpose than adult court.

“We're bouncing a couple of factors here. On the one hand, we're wanting to hold folks accountable for conduct. On the other hand with juveniles, you're also wanting to have something that will be beneficial even to the folks we think have committed crimes," McGovern said.

The punishments are less severe if a juvenile is found guilty. They range from probation to jail time up until their 19th birthday.

McGovern said it could be months or even a year before a judge makes a ruling in the case.

“We are way early in the process. There's a lot of things you look at. You look at history. You look at the event itself. You look at how it affects folks, how it affects the victim," McGovern said.

The DA's office told Channel 3 it's too early to say if the teens will be tried as adults.

Tennessee law considers attempted aggravated rape a felony. If convicted, an adult could serve eight to twelve years in prison.

The Grundy County Schools student handbook lists attempted rape as a level five offense. That's the highest level, which means any offense in that category is grounds for expulsion.

Channel 3 contacted the school system to find out if the five students facing charges will be expelled.

All the superintendent would say is that they are continuing to investigate and could not comment any further.

