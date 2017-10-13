UPDATE: Grundy Co. students to receive homebound education after suspension

UPDATE: New developments in the case against five Grundy County students charged with attempted aggravated rape. Channel 3 learned the five football players are suspended from school. They will be suspended for ten days, before beginning their homebound education.

Channel 3 learned Wednesday the school superintendent and a judge had to create a set of guidelines for the players to follow while going through the court system.

We have asked for details. They have not been released, but the student handbook sheds light on how close to home these students will have to stay.

On house arrest, wearing ankle bracelets, we now know the 5 Grundy County football players accused of attempted rape are also suspended from school. School Board Attorney Chuck Cagle said once the 10 day suspension is over the students will transition to homebound education.

The school's online handbook lays out homebound education rules. Students are not allowed to work or go to any school functions, including athletic events. They are only allowed to leave home for doctor’s appointments. It's typically used for students who have long term health issues. Cagle said additional guidelines were added by Superintendent Jessie Kinsey and the judge in the case.

The handbook also lays out allegations of attempted rape as a level five offense. That's the highest level, meaning any offense in that category is grounds for expulsion.

Sheriff Clint Shrum has made the charges clear. “The Sheriff's Office is not classifying this as hazing. It is an attempted aggravated rape. We want to be clear on that. That is our stand point on how we are treating this."

We wanted to know why the school district chose suspension over expulsion. Superintendent Jessie Kinsey did not return calls Wednesday. She has only said the school system is investigating.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions in this case.

Kinsey said the students would be punished according to the district's handbook.



The five students charged in the incident are placed on house arrest with GPS monitors. Sheriff Shrum said they could face additional charges.

The judge also recused himself, he has represented some of the parents in a private case.

In the press conference, the Assistant District Attorney says it is too early to tell if they students will be charged as adults.

Asst DA says 3 students appeared with attorneys, 1 asked for more time to retain an attorney, and another was appointed an attorney. @WRCB — Cameron Taylor (@CameronWRCB) October 16, 2017

“It may very well be a time when attorneys are appointed or make appearances if they've been retained or the judge may appoint if they qualify for public assistance," David McGovern, Assistant District Attorney for the 12th Judicial District said.

McGovern is representing the state in the case against five teens charged with attempted aggravated rape. They'll be in juvenile court on Monday, which serves a different purpose than adult court.

“We're bouncing a couple of factors here. On the one hand, we're wanting to hold folks accountable for conduct. On the other hand with juveniles, you're also wanting to have something that will be beneficial even to the folks we think have committed crimes," McGovern said.

The punishments are less severe if a juvenile is found guilty. They range from probation to jail time up until their 19th birthday.

McGovern said it could be months or even a year before a judge makes a ruling in the case.

“We are way early in the process. There's a lot of things you look at. You look at history. You look at the event itself. You look at how it affects folks, how it affects the victim," McGovern said.

The DA's office told Channel 3 it's too early to say if the teens will be tried as adults.

Tennessee law considers attempted aggravated rape a felony. If convicted, an adult could serve eight to twelve years in prison.

The Grundy County Schools student handbook lists attempted rape as a level five offense. That's the highest level, which means any offense in that category is grounds for expulsion.

Channel 3 contacted the school system to find out if the five students facing charges will be expelled.

All the superintendent would say is that they are continuing to investigate and could not comment any further.

