Titans WR: Bad choice to tweet he'd quit over anthem rule

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews says he made a bad decision on Twitter to threaten to quit football if the NFL institutes a new rule mandating players stand for the national anthem.More
Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews says he made a bad decision on Twitter to threaten to quit football if the NFL institutes a new rule mandating players stand for the national anthem.More
Your Friday Night Football scores.More
Your Friday Night Football scores.More
A doctors visit four weeks ago changed the course of Zach Scott's junior season, as well as his future in football.More
A doctors visit four weeks ago changed the course of Zach Scott's junior season, as well as his future in football.More