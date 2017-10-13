Stabbing victim arrested for drugs

Chattanooga Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday night around 10:30 in the 2000 block of McCallie Avenue.

Officers discovered that Quintrell Nelson was on his front porch when an unknown man came up to him.

The two men got into an argument over the sale of narcotics and began to fight.

The suspect reportedly had a knife and stabbed Nelson before running away.

Nelson went into his house, got a gun and went after the man firing several shots.

Nelson was taken to the hospital for his minor stab wounds.

During the investigation, marijuana was found inside the house on McCallie.

Police also determined Nelson was under the influence of the marijuana at the time.

After being treated for his injuries, Nelson was arrested for Felony Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Marijuana

Officers received information later that the victim's firearm had been previously reported stolen. Charges are pending on that part of the investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.