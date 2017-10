About 9,400 TNReady tests across the state were scored incorrectly, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

The scoring issue impacted about 70 schools in 33 districts.

"There is no impact to the statewide results," according to an email from state spokeswoman Sara Gast. The impact on individual schools' scores, however, is unclear.

Just over 1,000 of those incorrectly scored were in Shelby County Schools, according to an email from Superintendent Dorsey Hopson to his board on Friday. Metro Nashville Public Schools was also affected.

At this time it is unknown if any schools in the Chattanooga area were affected. Channel 3 is looking into if they have been affected.

