UPDATE: THP identifies woman in fatal crash on I-75S in Bradley Co.

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the identity of the person killed in an accident on Interstate 75 in Bradley County, Friday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

The trooper reports that 43-year old Cara Diane Saylor-Slaughter from South Carolina was speeding down I-75 South.

She swerved, then overcorrected causing the Jeep to run off the road.

The Jeep rolled several times ejecting Saylor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 12th fatal accident on the interstate in Bradley County this year.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bradley County Sheriff's Office and Cleveland Police are on scene of a fatal crash on I-75S.

The crash is at mile marker 28 and is expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.

The southbound lane has been closed.