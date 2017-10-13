Caught On Cam: Carjacking rescue

(WDIV) Security camera footage shows a quick scramble to stop a carjacker at an Allen Park, Michigan gas station Thursday.

The video shows the suspect enter a car while the victim was pumping gas.

As he drove away, the car's owner jumped in the vehicle. She was hanging out of the car as the suspect kept driving.

A fuel tanker driver who was in the parking lot saw the car driving away.

"I see the car pull off and it yanks the hose away from the pump, and I'm like what the hell is going on?" he said.

When the car passed his truck, he jumped into action.

"I go up to the side door and she's fighting with him. I said, 'Is he trying to steal your car?' and she says, 'Yes, he's trying to steal my car.' I say, 'Put in park, put it park,'" he said.

