Eton Elementary earns STEM certification

Last year, the robotic team from Murray County's Eton Elementary competed at Georgia Tech in the state finals. The school celebrated, and then got busy accomplishing a major goal: to be a Georgia STEM certified school, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math. The Georgia Department of Education determined the school met the standards, becoming only one of two elementary STEM schools in the north Georgia area.More
Hamilton County students improved on the ACT exam in 2017. Countywide, the composite score increased from 19.4 to 19.9. Statewide, the composite score increased from 19.9 to 20.1. Almost every Hamilton County high school topped their 2016 scores.More
Less than twenty years ago, if your child needed medical attention at a Hamilton County school, they were out of luck. There were only six nurses countywide, serving more than seventy schools. Thankfully, almost every school has a nurse now, plus some extra support. By far, the number one student health issue is asthma.More
