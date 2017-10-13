Eton Elementary earns STEM certification - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Eton Elementary earns STEM certification

Last year, the robotic team from Murray County's Eton Elementary competed at Georgia Tech  in the state finals.  The school celebrated, and then got busy accomplishing a major goal: to be a Georgia STEM certified school, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.  The Georgia Department of Education determined the school met the standards, becoming only one of two elementary STEM schools in the north Georgia area, and the first one in Murray County.  State School Superintendent Richard Woods, and Murray County Superintendent Dr. Eric McFee, congratulated Eton principal Judy Redmond and her staff and students.  Woods said STEM programs are especially important in areas like Eton, providing opportunities for students who otherwise would not have access to them. 

