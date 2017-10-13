Part-time officer with Tunnel Hill arrested as online child predator

A part-time officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department is charged with "Obscene Internet Contact with a child and Enticing a Child to Commit and Illegal Act".

Abraham Flores Galvan was arrested Thursday by the Roswell Police Department. Galvan had traveled to a shopping center in Roswell with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a child under the age of consent. He was immediately taken into custody at the scene with the assistance of North Fulton SWAT.

The Roswell Police Department has been involved in a multi-agency undercover operation targeting on-line predators. The goal of the operation was to arrest persons who use the internet to entice children for indecent purposes. During the operation, Abraham Flores Galvan initiated contact with an individual identifying themselves as being a child under the age of consent.

Tunnel Hill Police Department has been notified of his arrest.

This is the second time within two years that an officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department has been arrested for a crime.

In 2016, Scott Reneau was arrested for stealing more than $37,000 from the Tunnel HIll Police Department's evidence room.