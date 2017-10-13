Part-time officer with Tunnel Hill arrested as online child predator

The 3-year-old Shepherd mix was nearly half his body weight when officers found him. But now he's ready for adoption.More
Last year, the robotic team from Murray County's Eton Elementary competed at Georgia Tech in the state finals. The school celebrated, and then got busy accomplishing a major goal: to be a Georgia STEM certified school, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math. The Georgia Department of Education determined the school met the standards, becoming only one of two elementary STEM schools in the north Georgia area.More
This week we have no failures to report. A lot of the inspectors were either training or on vacation. We do have one restaurant that has some room to improve.More
