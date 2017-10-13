Part-time officer with Tunnel Hill arrested as online child pred - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Part-time officer with Tunnel Hill arrested as online child predator

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

A part-time officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department is charged with "Obscene Internet Contact with a child and Enticing a Child to Commit and Illegal Act".

Abraham Flores Galvan was arrested Thursday by the Roswell Police Department.  Galvan had traveled to a shopping center in Roswell with the intent to engage in sexual acts with a child under the age of consent. He was immediately taken into custody at the scene with the assistance of North Fulton SWAT.

The Roswell Police Department has been involved in a multi-agency undercover operation targeting on-line predators. The goal of the operation was to arrest persons who use the internet to entice children for indecent purposes. During the operation, Abraham Flores Galvan initiated contact with an individual identifying themselves as being a child under the age of consent.

Tunnel Hill Police Department has been notified of his arrest.

This is the second time within two years that an officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department has been arrested for a crime.

READ MORE |  Tunnel Hill Police Officer arrested for stealing $37K from evidence room

In 2016, Scott Reneau was arrested for stealing more than $37,000 from the Tunnel HIll Police Department's evidence room.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Malnourished dog ready for adoption

    UPDATE: Malnourished dog ready for adoption

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:34:49 GMT

    The 3-year-old Shepherd mix was nearly half his body weight when officers found him.  But now he's ready for adoption. 

    More

    The 3-year-old Shepherd mix was nearly half his body weight when officers found him.  But now he's ready for adoption. 

    More

  • Eton Elementary earns STEM certification

    Eton Elementary earns STEM certification

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:17:15 GMT

    Last year, the robotic team from Murray County's Eton Elementary competed at Georgia Tech  in the state finals.  The school celebrated, and then got busy accomplishing a major goal: to be a Georgia STEM certified school, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.  The Georgia Department of Education determined the school met the standards, becoming only one of two elementary STEM schools in the north Georgia area.

    More

    Last year, the robotic team from Murray County's Eton Elementary competed at Georgia Tech  in the state finals.  The school celebrated, and then got busy accomplishing a major goal: to be a Georgia STEM certified school, focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.  The Georgia Department of Education determined the school met the standards, becoming only one of two elementary STEM schools in the north Georgia area.

    More

  • Restaurant Report Card: No failures, but improvements needed

    Restaurant Report Card: No failures, but improvements needed

    Friday, October 13 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-10-13 18:16:16 GMT

    This week we have no failures to report. A lot of the inspectors were either training or on vacation. We do have one restaurant that has some room to improve. 

    More

    This week we have no failures to report. A lot of the inspectors were either training or on vacation. We do have one restaurant that has some room to improve. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.