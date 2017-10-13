District erases 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from lesson plan - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

District erases 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from lesson plan

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - "To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior high reading list in a Mississippi school district.

The Sun Herald reports that Biloxi administrators pulled the novel from the 8th grade curriculum this week. School board vice president Kenny Holloway says the district received complaints that some of the book's language "makes people uncomfortable."

Published in 1960, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Harper Lee deals with racial inequality in a small Alabama town.

Themes for language classes in Biloxi are the Golden Rule and taking a stand. The school's website says that with "To Kill A Mockingbird," students were to learn that compassion and empathy don't depend upon race or education. Holloway says other books can teach the same lessons.

The book remains in Biloxi school libraries.

