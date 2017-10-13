Agent: Man charged with setting woman on fire offered alibi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Agent: Man charged with setting woman on fire offered alibi

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

BATESVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with burning to death a Mississippi woman told an FBI agent he was miles away buying a debit card when she was set on fire.

The agent, Dustin Blount, testified Thursday in the trial of Quinton Tellis in Batesville, Mississippi. Tellis has pleaded not guilty to killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in December 2014.

Prosecutors say Tellis thought he suffocated Chambers during sex in her car, and then used gasoline to set her and the vehicle ablaze along a road in Courtland.

Blount said Tellis told him during an interview that he was returning to his Courtland home from buying the card in Batesville when he saw vehicles with emergency lights. He also said Tellis acknowledged having sex with Chambers once, but he didn't mention an exact date.

