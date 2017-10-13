California investigation leads to Rhea County man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

California investigation leads to Rhea County man


By Cheri Burt, Producer
An online child pornography investigation in California leads to arrest of a Rhea County man.

The affidavit shows that Bradley Rose sent pictures of a minor to another party over the Internet.

The victim's mother identified Rose.

Police say the photos were graphic in nature and of sexual content. 

Rose is charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. 
 

