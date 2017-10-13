What the Tech? Amazon car deliveries

We all love the convenience of shopping from home. We order something from Amazon, WalMart or another retailer and expect a package in a couple of days. Thieves are expecting to get packages this holiday season as well. Without ordering anything! Police and others call these bad guys "porch pirates".

According to a recent survey more than 11 million packages were stolen from front doorsteps only minutes after being delivered. 3 out of every 10 shoppers have reported having a package stolen. Many times thieves will cruise neighborhoods looking for packages and even following mail trucks to nab deliveries quickly. It's a problem all retailers have been trying to solve.

Amazon may have come up with something. Have those packages delivered to the shopper's car.

The online retailer is reportedly working on a program with a license plate frame maker Phrame, where delivery drivers can unlock a person's car to drop of the package in the trunk. It's a clever idea. "Phrame" is a smart license plate that stores keys to the car. To access the lock, the owner of the car can enable access remotely through an app on their smartphone. The delivery driver walks up to the car, connects to the owner's account and requests access to the keys. Once the package is placed in the trunk, the courier can close the trunk and return the key to the frame, or Phrame.

The consumer will then see that the package was delivered and the trunk is locked.

Amazon tested a similar system in Germany 2 years ago and reports are a plan is in the works to offer the service in the United States. Amazon has declined to comment on the reports and we reached out to a spokesperson with Phrame who also declined comment.

Online retailers are trying to solve the problem and give shoppers confidence their packages will be delivered safely. WalMart is reportedly testing a system that would allow couriers to walk inside the house and leave the packages on a shelf or even in the refrigerator.

Hmmmm. Giving a delivery person access to my home? I'm not sure I'd ever be comfortable with that but I am intrigued by the possibility of having the packages safely delivered to my parked car.