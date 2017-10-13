Warm, dry this weekend and much cooler next week.

Good Friday! We will be warm again today with slightly higher humidity this afternoon. We will make it to 81 this afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday and Sunday will remain warm with lows in the morning a bit warmer in the low 60s. Afternoon highs will make it to the low 80s both days. Sunday a cold front will begin to move through, and deliver one or two light showers late in the day. Rainfall amounts will be at most about 1/10".

The main impact of this front will be significantly cooler air heading into next week. Monday we will start with temps in the low to mid 50s, and only make it to about 69 in the afternoon with clearing skies and dropping humidity.

It will actually be a bit chilly (jacket weather?) during the morning hours next week with temps dropping into the 40s!

Other than some light showers Sunday, we will be rain free through next week, and probably next weekend.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY:

8am... Patchy Fog, 56

Noon... A Few Clouds, 73

5pm... Partly Cloudy, 81