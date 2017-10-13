Weekend road closures: Oct 14-15

TDOT work:

Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will make concrete repairs this weekend on I-24 East in lane #2 near mile marker 179 between the Williams St. and Long St. bridges.

Beginning on Friday night, October 13, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. EDT and extending to no later than 6:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, October 15, 2017, the contractor will make concrete repairs on I-24 East in lane #2 near mile marker 179 between the Williams St. and Long St. bridges. This work will consist of removing old concrete slabs and re-pouring the area with new concrete, which will need several hours to cure. During this work, lane #1 (fast lane) and lane #2 on I-24 East near mile marker 179 will be closed to traffic. The two I-24 eastbound traffic lanes coming from the west of the work zone will be unaffected.

During the weekend work, the U.S. 27 South exit ramp to I-24 East will be closed completely. Traffic wishing to continue to I-24 East from U.S. 27 South will be detoured onto I-24 West and travel to Exit 175 (Browns Ferry Rd.), where they can get back onto I-24 East.

Advanced warning signs and message boards will be placed prior to reaching the U.S. 27 ramp to I-24 East informing drivers of the closure and detour. The THP will also assist with traffic control during this work. Drivers are encouraged to obey the signage and pay close attention to changing conditions in the work zone.

This concrete repair work is being done as part of a statewide on-call concrete repair contract. This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances postpone this work, it will be rescheduled to take place as soon as possible.

Friday, October 13th

Chattanooga Head Race: Closures for this event will be from 9am on Friday, October 13th to 9pm on Saturday, October 14th, and include Riverfront Pkwy. from Molly Lane to Aquarium Way, as well as Power Alley and Chestnut at Aquarium Way and the ramp from Veterans Bridge onto Riverfront Pkwy. Visit www.chattanoogaheadrace.com for more information.

High School Football: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed between the entrance to the Skate Park and W. 19th St. from 6am to 11pm for high school football game crowds.

Saturday, October 14th

The Dwell Hotel Wedding Reception: Custom St. will be closed between Lindsay St. and Columbia St. from 9am to Midnight.

Chattanooga Market 2017: Oktoberfest is back! Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street at 5am on Saturday, October 14th to Sunday, October 15th at 8pm. Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. Visit www.chattanoogamarket.com for more information.

Sunday, October 15th

Seven Bridges Marathon: There are full and partial closures in downtown. Here is the race course that drivers need to be aware of : Athletes will turn right onto Cherokee, right onto Market Street Bridge, right on Aquarium way, right on Chestnut, left on Riverfront Parkway, then turn around near Broad Street, and right on Power Alley, left on 3rd Street, right on Chestnut Street, right on 4th Street, right onto Highway 27, exit at Manufacturers Boulevard, right into Renaissance Park, follow the Riverwalk through Coolidge Park, left on Tremont, right on Frazier, right onto Georgia Ave (Veterans Bridge), right onto Riverfront Parkway, left onto Riverfront Parkway (head west in east bound lane), left onto Dupont Parkway (C.B. Robinson bridge), right onto Access Road, through traffic circle onto Highway 153 (Thrasher Bridge/Dam), exit right onto Amnicola Highway, right at TVA Access Road to Riverwalk, left on Riverwalk, (follow Riverwalk to Battery Place). Continue on Riverwalk to the Art District on Spring Street. Left on 2nd Street, left on High Street, right on 3rd Street, right on Walnut Street, right on Frazier, right on Tremont, follow Riverwalk into Coolidge park, and finish in field near Carousel.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: A single westbound lane along Amnicola Hwy. will be closed between the entrance to the Chickamauga Dam and the entrance to Chattanooga State for this event.Visit makingstrides.org for more information.

Monday, October 16th

Hullco Fundraiser: Fort St. will be closed between 13th St. and 14th St. from 8am to 11pm. Chestnut St. between 13th St. and 14th St., as well as 14th St,. between Fort St. and Chestnut St., will be closed from 5pm to 11pm.