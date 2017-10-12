Shooting on 33rd Street in Chattanooga under investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Shooting on 33rd Street in Chattanooga under investigation

CHATTANOOGA, TN

Chattanooga police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital Thursday morning.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 33rd Street.

Police were able to establish a crime scene in that area and say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

