Shooting on 33rd Street in Chattanooga under investigation

Chattanooga police say a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital Thursday morning.

The victim told police the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 33rd Street.

Police were able to establish a crime scene in that area and say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

