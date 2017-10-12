UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters rescue stranded boaters on TN R - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters rescue stranded boaters on TN River

Posted: Updated:
Photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman. Photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Fire Department rescued two stranded boaters on the Tennessee River Thursday evening. 

The incident was reported to the 911 call center shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Fire officials say two men in a boat were trying to tow another boat when their engine failed, leaving them stranded on the Tennessee River.

The men called for help when the boat began drifting downstream.

Fire crews were able to reach the men and pull them to safety at Ross's Landing.

One of the men had a minor leg injury.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.