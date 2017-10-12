UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters rescue stranded boaters on TN River

The Chattanooga Fire Department rescued two stranded boaters on the Tennessee River Thursday evening.

The incident was reported to the 911 call center shortly before 5:45 p.m.

Fire officials say two men in a boat were trying to tow another boat when their engine failed, leaving them stranded on the Tennessee River.

The men called for help when the boat began drifting downstream.

Fire crews were able to reach the men and pull them to safety at Ross's Landing.

One of the men had a minor leg injury.

