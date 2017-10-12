What happens next to the former Cheeburger Cheeburger property?

We'll have to wait a little longer to find out what, if anything, will be built on the downtown Chattanooga property where the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant once stood.

Last March, the restaurant on Market Street partially collapsed.

City leaders said it was a public safety issue and soon after the building was torn down.

For the past six months, the lot has been empty and people have been wondering what's next.

A few days ago, Channel 3 learned an application had been filed to turn the property into a parking lot.

A committee was supposed to discuss the project at a meeting Thursday; but now, we're learning the application has already been withdrawn.

Channel 3 tried contacting the property owner and we're still waiting to hear back from him. So, we will have to wait to see what happens with this prime real estate.

The last time the land sold was in 1972 for $50,000.

