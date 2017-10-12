Dalton PD seeking suspect in cashier scam at Chick-fil-A

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a suspect who used some fast talking to fool a cashier into forking over more than $90 in cash and some free food.

The incident happened on October 4th at the Walnut Square Mall Chick-fil-A.

Police say the suspect, a black male with braids in his hair and wearing a white t-shirt, ordered food and tried to pay for it with a $100 bill.

While the cashier was counting out change, the suspect started trying to distract her with questions and kept her talking.

As she was about to hand over the change, police say the suspect asked for the $100 back, saying he had exact change.

While keeping the cashier talking, the suspect then reached across the counter, picked up his receipt and told the cashier she hadn’t given him his change yet.

Police say in her confusion, the cashier handed over the $92.29 in change she’d already counted out.

The suspect left the restaurant with the extra cash and also his meal.

If you know anything about this case, please call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.

