Driving through the flames

(NBC News) A man escaping the spreading wildfires in Northern California captured dramatic video of his drive through the flames to safety.

The video shot by Travis Blake-Horner shows what appears to be a tunnel of flames around the Sonoma County road.

Blake-Horner posted the video on Facebook, and says that while his family made it out alright, his house is probably gone.

At least 23 people have died and 3,500 homes and businesses have been destroyed in the more than 20 wildfires that have been burning since Monday.

Read more about the California wildfires at NBC News.