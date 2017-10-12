WWII veteran from Sale Creek passes away - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

WWII veteran from Sale Creek passes away

Posted: Updated:
By Cheri Burt, Producer
Connect

A local World War II veteran from Sale Creek who, while battling bone cancer, spent his time influencing young people has died.

Channel 3 introduced you to former Sergeant First Class William Gothard, 93, in April 2017. 

READ MORE | Students and WWII veteran honored at award ceremony

His family tells Channel 3 that Mr. Gothard passed away Wednesday night.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.