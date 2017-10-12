Reward offered in vandalism case in Cleveland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Reward offered in vandalism case in Cleveland

By Cheri Burt, Producer
Cleveland Police are offering a reward for any information regarding racial slurs painted on a front door.

Police were called to 3005 Henderson Avenue regarding the threats.

Police say someone wrote these messages on a home on Henderson Avenue between 8:20 and 10 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on this crime and/or the suspect(s) involved, is urged to leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox or may contact Detective Andy Wattenbarger at 423-476-1121.

A reward will be given for the apprehension of the suspect(s).

     

