Reward offered in vandalism case in Cleveland

Cleveland Police are offering a reward for any information regarding racial slurs painted on a front door.

Police were called to 3005 Henderson Avenue regarding the threats.

Police say someone wrote these messages on a home on Henderson Avenue between 8:20 and 10 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information on this crime and/or the suspect(s) involved, is urged to leave a confidential tip via CPD Facebook inbox or may contact Detective Andy Wattenbarger at 423-476-1121.

A reward will be given for the apprehension of the suspect(s).