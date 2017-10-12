Reward offered in vandalism case in Cleveland

The U.S. Army has scheduled a hearing next week for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to enter an expected guilty plea to charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.More
A local World War II veteran from Sale Creek who, while battling bone cancer, spent his time influencing young people has died.More
Cleveland Police are offering a reward for any information regarding racial slurs painted on a front door.More
