TDOT Traffic Management Center in Chattanooga now operating around-the-clock

By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

There's a new schedule at the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 2 Traffic Management Center (TMC) on Volkswagen Drive in Chattanooga. 

As of October 1st, the TMC is now staffed with TDOT personnel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.  From the TMC, TDOT technicians and dispatchers monitor traffic operations and communications in Region 2’s 24-county area.  

The TMCs are an integral part of TDOT’s Intelligent Transportation System, called TDOT SmartWay.  These systems improve transportation safety and mobility and enhance productivity through advanced wireless communication technologies.  From the TMCs, TDOT uses live video cameras to monitor highways across the state, sensors to gauge traffic flow and large electronic message boards to provide urgent traffic notices and safety messages to drivers.  

Previously, although the Chattanooga area was monitored at all times, the Region 1 TMC in Knoxville, which is already staffed 24-hours a day, responded to after hours calls.  This new schedule should improve traffic management operations in the Chattanooga area.

