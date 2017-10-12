SCAM ALERT: Scammers call claiming to be with Sequachee Valley E - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCAM ALERT: Scammers call claiming to be with Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative

The Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative has received reports that scammers are once again working in their area. The scammers call a home or business, claim to be from SVEC and threaten disconnection of service if a payment is not made. Lately they have been calling small, local businesses, especially restaurants. They threaten to shut off service unless the customer provides immediate payment or they will give a number for the customer to call back after purchasing a pre-paid debit card. 
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW:
• SVEC will NOT call members and threaten immediate disconnection nor will we DEMAND payment over the phone. We do, however, make automated courtesy calls to remind members if a payment has not been made.
• If a member chooses to pay a bill, they must initiate the call to the Cooperative. 
• If you are approached at your home by someone claiming to be from SVEC, they should have their ID badge, clothing with the SVEC logo and the logo on their vehicle. 
• SVEC personnel never ask to come into a home.

If you are called or unexpectedly approached at your home by someone claiming to be a SVEC representative and have any doubt, please call your local office or 1-888-421-7832 any time for verification. 

