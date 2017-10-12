Jury in trial of burned woman to visit key locations in case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jury in trial of burned woman to visit key locations in case

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A jury in the trial of a man charged with setting a 19-year-old Mississippi woman on fire and leaving her to die along a rural back road is scheduled to visit the crime scene in the case.

Prosecutors say Quinton Tellis set Jessica Chambers' car on fire near a tree farm in Courtland, Mississippi, on Dec. 6, 2014. A passing motorist saw Chambers walking down the road and called 911.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and treated Chambers, who had burns on most of her body. She died at a hospital.

The 29-year-old Tellis is on trial on a murder charge in Batesville, Mississippi. His lawyer says he's falsely accused. The jury is scheduled to visit important locations in the investigation Thursday, the trial's third day.

