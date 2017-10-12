Much cooler weather on the way

Good Thursday. I have long maintained that it is the third week in October when we get our first real burst of cool, October air. This year appears to keep that theory alive.

Today is going to be cooler and drier than we have been seeing. Temps are in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning, about 10 degrees lower than yesterday morning. This afternoon will be a warm, but nice 80 in Chattanooga.

Friday will be nice also, though warm as the high reaches 83.

I like the weekend. We will be warm, and SLIGHTLY more humid with lows in the low 60s, and highs in the low 80s. An approaching front will bring us a slight chance for a sprinkle or two Sunday evening into early Monday morning.

Next week (did I mention the third week in October?) we have a burst of nice fall air that will move in. Monday we will clear out and only reach about 70 for a high. Monday night will see temperatures dropping to a jacket-worthy 50 degrees. I expect it to stay cool and dry through most of next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 62

Noon... Sunny, 70

5pm... Sunny, 80