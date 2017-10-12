TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-24

UPDATE: I-24 is partially open.

The left lane is blocked as they continue to work the incident in the median.

Overturned semi in the median of I24 near the GA state line. One westbound lane is moving. @wrcb pic.twitter.com/Agnc4dxPu8 — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) October 12, 2017

It is expected to be fully cleared by 7:30 A.M.

This is still causing major delays and back-up. Continue to seek an alternate route.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-24 WB is SHUT DOWN due to an overturned Tractor Trailer near the Welcome Center (between mm 173 and mm 172).

It is estimated to be cleared by 5:20 AM. Westbound traffic is affected with the roadway closed. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

This is causing major back-up. Use an alternate route for your morning commute.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on their way to work the incident. Chattanooga Police are on scene.

The driver is in stable condition.

The tractor trailer was carrying a load of paint. There is no threat of hazardous material to the community.

We currently have a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated on-air and online.

Headed to crash on I24W now. Interstate shut down. Semi carrying paint overturned. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) October 12, 2017

For the absolute latest, follow Channel 3's Michelle Heron on twitter. She will be on the scene.