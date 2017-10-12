Early morning police chase ends in crash in Catoosa County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Early morning police chase ends in crash in Catoosa County

By Sami Kincaid, Producer
Around 3:40 A.M. Thursday morning, the pursuit of a vehicle began in Catoosa County. 

Dispatch has confirmed with Channel 3 that the vehicle being pursued went into East Ridge and then ended with a crash in Catoosa County.

