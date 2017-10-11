Chattanooga police investigating shots fired call on Gunbarrel Rd.

Gun shots rang out near the busy intersection of Shallowford and Gunbarrel roads near Hamilton Place in broad daylight Tuesday evening.

Hank DeHart says he was just feet away from the shooter. He says he and his wife were loading up furniture in their car in front of the store, Nadeau. Minutes later he says they heard two gunshots coming from Shallowford Road, and then more shots were fired.

"I looked up to see a doge challenger just speed off right as a silver Pontiac Grand Prix pulled into the parking lot and the gentlemen leaned out the back driver side door and emptied out an entire magazine out of a 40 caliber glock," said DeHart.

DeHart says the shooting lasted a few minutes, but it felt like a lifetime.

"The last four rounds that he shot went passed me which again is just surreal," said DeHart.

DeHart's wife was parked in a car behind him. When the shooting stopped, he says he immediately checked on her and called 911.

"We didn't know how long it was going to last or what was going on; if it was a gang related thing or what so I got her our of the car and she went inside. There was a guy with three young girls; she picked one of them up ad they all ran to the back," said DeHart.

Chattanooga police say they're still working to identify the shooter; someone DeHart says he made eye contact with.

"I would say the guy is probably 25, 28; Black male. There were three other individuals in the car, but I couldn't tell what any of them looked like. He had some scruff or a beard and short braids or dreads just passed his ears."

With no suspect and no motive, police and customers like DeHart are trying to find answers.

DeHart says he just relieved no one was hurt.

"There were so many people around. It would have been so easy for them to really injure or kill somebody. I really don't know how to process it. Obviously this is somebody who is stupid and reckless and thankfully he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn if he was trying to."

We're told Chattanooga police investigate all shots fired calls and are in the process of obtaining evidence related to this reported incident. However, just because officers respond to a call of shots fired it does not mean that shots were actually fired at that location. Often fireworks and other loud noises can be interpreted as gunshots. In addition, just because there is a shots-fired it does not mean that they were fired at a person. If located and arrested, potentially a suspect could be charged with reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.