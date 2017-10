Chattanooga police say a shooting victim was found in his car on 4th Avenue Wednesday afternoon and officers are trying to figure where the shooting happened.

Police were called to 2700 block of 4th Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m.

The victim told police he was driving in the St. Elmo area when some shot him.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

