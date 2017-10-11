Judge: 'Walker County school system's public participation policy is unconstitutional'

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by the Georgia Association of Educators against the Walker County school system.

The statewide teachers union filed the lawsuit in 2015 on behalf of Jim Barrett, a social studies teacher at Saddle Ridge Middle School.

The lawsuit was filed after Barrett felt his First Amendment right to freedom of speech was violated.

Barrett had some concerns about a new grading policy that he wanted to address with the school board.

The lawsuit says Superintendent Damon Raines told Barrett that he could not speak to the school board regarding his concerns.

The court found that the school board's police for public participation was unconstitutional.

"The district court found that the policy was unconstitutional for a lot of different reasons," attorney Gerry Weber told Channel 3. "It gave the superintendent too much discretion to pick and choose, to decide who he wanted to speak and who he didn't want to speak."

The school system now has a chance to appeal the ruling.

Here is a copy of the lawsuit against Walker County schools:

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.