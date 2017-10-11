McCallie releases hype video ahead of Baylor game

McCallie and Baylor will renew one of the region's most storied rivalries this Friday. The Red Raiders will host the Blue Tornado at 7:30 pm.



For the third straight year, McCallie released a hype video ahead of the game. You can watch the full video here.

On top of playoff implications, the Baylor-McCallie game always seems to bring out strong emotions on both sides. McCallie head coach Ralph Potter has noticed that for the past couple years, emotions seem to get the best of the team that gets behind first.

"The last four years, there has been a point early in the game where the losing team really gets disintegrated" says Potter. "That's what happens. So you do to talk to them about it so when it happens they take a breath and say we can't worry about where we are, we can't worry about the implications of this. We just have to keep playing."