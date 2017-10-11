UPDATE: Grundy Co. Friday night game cancelled

UPDATE: The Grundy County Superintendent, Jessie Kinsey, tells Channel 3 that Friday night's game against Upperman has been cancelled.

The cancellation comes due to a hazing incident that left five students charged with attempted aggravated rape.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Grundy County football coach has been suspended from his job and five students have been charged as the Sheriff's Office continues its investigation of an attempted sexual assault.

The Sheriff's Office says five students have been charged with attempted aggravated rape.

The Sheriff's Office says the students went to the football field house to work out around 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Two of the students were wrestling around when one of them grabbed the handle of a dust mop and tried to sexually assault the other student. A third student recorded the incident with their phone.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says in the recording, the victim repeatedly told the offender to stop.

The victim's parents took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

Later that day, Sheriff Shrum said a coach reported a rumor to the school resource officer on campus. He informed the sheriff, which would launch an investigation.

The five students charged in the incident have been placed on house arrest with GPS monitors. Sheriff Shrum said they could face additional charges.

Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says Grundy County High School head football coach Casey Tate is suspended from coaching pending further investigation into new information provided Thursday.

Kinsey says assistant coach Greg Brewer will assume the role of head coach during this suspension.

The students are scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

During Thursday's school board meeting, board member Robert Gallagher read a statement from the school district's attorney.

"Due to the ongoing investigations upon the advise of counsel, the board cannot have any comment on the matter. It should be understood that no member of the board has been authorized to speak for the board. Any statement by an individual board member should be considered a private comment for which the member will be personally liable."

Board Chairman Robert Foster says the Grundy County football game on Friday at Upperman High School in Putnam County is still on.

A public meeting will be held Monday, October 16 at 6 p.m. CDT at the Grundy County High School, where board will discuss the football program.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS STORY: A hazing incident is under investigation by multiple agencies in Grundy County.

School superintendent Jessie Kinsey confirmed to Channel 3, a hazing incident happened at Grundy County High School.

She says the students will be punished according to the handbook.

Sheriff Clint Shrum says the alleged hazing event happened Wednesday morning at the football field house.

The Sheriff says investigators spent the afternoon interviewing students, teachers and parents to determine what happened.

Sheriff Shrum says criminal charges could result from the incident.

The incident has also been referred to the Department of Children's Services, and the district attorney's office for review.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.