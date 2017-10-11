Hazing incident at Grundy Co. High School under investigation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hazing incident at Grundy Co. High School under investigation

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A hazing incident is under investigation by multiple agencies in Grundy County.

School superintendent Jessie Kinsey confirmed to Channel 3, a hazing incident happened at Grundy County High School.

She says the students will be punished according to the handbook.

The incident has also been referred to the Department of Children's Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney's office for review.

