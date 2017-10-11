Optimal Weather on the way for Deck Staining

A part-time officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department is charged with "Obscene Internet Contact with a child and Enticing a Child to Commit and Illegal Act". Abraham Flores Galvan was arrested Thursday by the Roswell Police Department.More
A part-time officer with the Tunnel Hill Police Department is charged with "Obscene Internet Contact with a child and Enticing a Child to Commit and Illegal Act". Abraham Flores Galvan was arrested Thursday by the Roswell Police Department.More
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior high reading list in a Mississippi school district.More
"To Kill a Mockingbird" is being removed from a junior high reading list in a Mississippi school district.More
Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta's gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear country music star Garth Brooks' lyrics - even though they knew all the words to his songs.More
Fans at the first big concert at Atlanta's gleaming new sports arena say a screeching sound made it impossible to hear country music star Garth Brooks' lyrics - even though they knew all the words to his songs.More