TNReady statewide results released, local scores to be available later this month

Statewide TNReady results are providing a snapshot of how well students performed on the new standardized test.

Later this month, the state will release district and school level scores for grades three through eight.

A third of students statewide are considered to be on track or above for English. That number increased for math scores.

This is a look at the numbers released by the state:

For TNReady English in grades 3-8:

5.7% of students are considered as having mastered the content

28.1% are on track

44.7% are approaching

21.5% are below grade-level expectations

In TNReady grades 3-8 math:

8.9% of students are considered mastered

29.1% are on track

36.1% are approaching

25.9% are below grade-level expectations

Once local teachers receive their results, they plan to use the data to improve student performance.

Students are out of school for fall break, but Carrie Bishop is ready for them to return next week.

The eighth grade reading and language arts teacher at Hixson Middle School has a set of books picked out for the class.

"Once they're in my classroom and I'm their teacher for that year, it's my job to do all that I can to move them on the path that leads them to have whatever future opportunities they want for themselves," Carrie Bishop, a teacher at the school said.

Bishop knows how important it is for students to grow over the next year in her classroom. That's how she measures her success.

"We all know that in order for students to have 21st Century skills, they have to be able to clearly communicate. They have to be able to think critically and it's the same conversation when I talk to employers, they say this is what you need to be doing in your classroom," Bishop said.

The English teacher believes the TNReady test will help prepare students for those skills. She plans to look at the data to see where changes can be made in the way she teaches.

"I'm a parent too and I know that I would ask my child's teacher, 'what areas do you see that my child needs help in and what are the next steps for my child?,'" Bishop said.

Bishop used to be uncomfortable with bad results, but that's not the case anymore.

"Now I've learned to lean into that and use it to improve as a teacher and I feel really confident that teachers all across the state are going to do the same thing and as a result, we're going to see huge growth for our students," Bishop said.

Bishop said it's important for teachers and parents to have a conversation once the results are released. That'll give them time to talk about what areas a student needs to focus on more for next year.

RESOURCES:

Hamilton County has resources to prepare children for reading at an early age.

The Chattanooga Public Library has preschool story time.

It's for children getting ready for kindergarten who are learning how to read.

"It builds vocabulary. It teaches them how books work that everything goes from left to right. We include math. We include science in the books for kids. It's super important that they get this background before they go to school," Lee Hope, Head of Children's Services at the Chattanooga Public Library.

Hope said it's a free resource for parents and their children. The programs are held at different branches of the library each week.