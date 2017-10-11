Man sentenced to 45 years in 2016 death of 88-year-old woman - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man who pleaded guilty to the July 2016 murder of an 88-year-old woman has received a 45-year prison sentence.

News outlets report 29-year-old Terrance Austin entered his plea Tuesday. His attorney said the amount of evidence against Austin in the death of Ruby Durham led to the plea.

Austin was arrested in Tennessee after authorities found an Oldsmobile burning in the driveway of a home. The next day, Scottsboro police found Durham's body during a welfare check and found her Oldsmobile missing.

Tennessee Highway Patrol specialists found Durham's information in the burnt car an contacted Scottsboro police, leading to Austin's extradition.

