Commissioners hear from those for and against proposed landfill in Harrison

Plans for a new landfill in Harrison may be on hold before having the chance to move forward.

Commissioners heard arguments from those for and against the proposal.

It's slated to go next to an existing one on Bryan Road and would only take construction materials and debris.

Commissioners were presented with a petition of more than 2,000 signatures of those against the proposal and reasons why those who live in the area don't want another landfill in their backyard.

READ MORE | 3 ON YOUR SIDE: Neighbors speak out against proposed landfill in Harrison

"Harrison is not remote anymore. Harrison is a beautiful place in Hamilton County. There are other places, I'm certain, in Hamilton County that are still remote and we would not have runoff going into the Tennessee River," John Chenkus said.

Those against the 25-acre landfill believe chemicals from construction waste and debris would seep into local waterways, hurting the environment and wildlife.

READ MORE | Community still standing against landfill in Harrison

But developers say state and federal regulations and plans to include a tank to collect any runoff waste water would prevent that from happening.

The developer, Greg Krum, told commissioners Wednesday he believes the landfill would serve as a fix to a growing problem in the area.

"This is really going to stop other, illegal landfills. There's two going on in Harrison right now that we know of that are illegal dumps. So, if we don't approve this, we're just going to see more and more of this illegal dumping," Krum said.

That's because the nearest place to dump construction waste and debris is in Bradley County.

But the idea might be derailed before commissioners even have the chance to vote.

Earnie Burfitt believes the company didn't follow the law by notifying residents about the proposal properly.

"Referring to how landfills are supposed to be presented to the community and this group has not done any of that. It is our non-legal opinion that they are in violation of state law at this time," he said.

It will be up to commissioners to decide next week.

This isn't the first time commissioners have voted on proposed landfills in this area.

Commissioners denied proposals in 1971 and 2007.