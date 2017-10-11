Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office honors one of its own - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office honors one of its own

Posted: Updated:
heriff  Scott Chitwood and Rep. Bruce Broadrick stand in front of a sign memorializing Deputy Durwin Potts, who died from injuries suffered while answering  a call on Cleveland Highway in 1996. Surrounding them are two county commissioners and some of the heriff  Scott Chitwood and Rep. Bruce Broadrick stand in front of a sign memorializing Deputy Durwin Potts, who died from injuries suffered while answering  a call on Cleveland Highway in 1996. Surrounding them are two county commissioners and some of the
Deputy Durwin Potts stands next to his patrol car. Deputy Durwin Potts stands next to his patrol car.

In Whitfield County first responders are remembering a deputy who died in the line of duty.
The city approved  a resolution to dedicate the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Waring Road in Dalton.

Two new signs were posted along Cleveland Highway.
It's in honor of Deputy Durwin Potts who died nearly 22 years ago.
Deputy Potts was killed when he was serving as backup to another deputy and a driver crash into his patrol car in December of 1995.
Potts was previously honored at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.