Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office honors one of its own

heriff Scott Chitwood and Rep. Bruce Broadrick stand in front of a sign memorializing Deputy Durwin Potts, who died from injuries suffered while answering a call on Cleveland Highway in 1996. Surrounding them are two county commissioners and some of the

In Whitfield County first responders are remembering a deputy who died in the line of duty.

The city approved a resolution to dedicate the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Waring Road in Dalton.

Two new signs were posted along Cleveland Highway.

It's in honor of Deputy Durwin Potts who died nearly 22 years ago.

Deputy Potts was killed when he was serving as backup to another deputy and a driver crash into his patrol car in December of 1995.

Potts was previously honored at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.