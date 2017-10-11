Twitter reverses decision to block candidate's Senate video - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Twitter reverses decision to block candidate's Senate video

Posted: Updated:
WEEKLY CIRCULARS

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Twitter is reversing a decision to keep Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn from promoting a campaign video on that platform because of the congresswoman's statements about the sale of fetal tissue for medical research.

Blackburn, a Republican running for the seat being opened by the pending retirement of Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, boasts in the ad that she "stopped the sale of baby body parts."

Twitter initially told the candidate's vendors that the statement was "inflammatory," but the company reconsidered after viewing "the ad in the context of the entire message."

Blackburn chaired a Republican-run House investigatory panel created after anti-abortion activists released secretly recorded videos showing Planned Parenthood officials discussing how they sometimes provide fetal tissue to researchers, which is legal if no profit is made.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.