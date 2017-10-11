Funeral director nabs newspaper thief

(WNYT) A funeral director in Albany, New York has finally solved the mystery of who has been stealing his newspaper for years.

Funeral director Mark Levine needs to read the obituaries every day to run his business, so he became frustrated that someone continued to steal his newspaper from the front porch of his funeral home.

Levine spent hours in front of his computer watching the security camera footage and was able to determine that every Saturday and Sunday morning, the same gentleman walked up the steps of his funeral home and stole his newspaper.

Levine and his friends confronted the paper pilferer because all they wanted to know was why he was stealing the newspaper, but their conversation ended with a surprising twist.

