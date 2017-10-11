For great fall hiking, look no farther than South Knox

As leaves fall and the gorgeous views of our East Tennessee landscape become even more clear, the south side of Knoxville has become a great place to hike.

Legacy Parks Foundation executive director Carol Evans has advice for those seeking to explore the vast trail system in the cooler weather.

“Fall is a great time to hike in South Knoxville because you really start to see our ridges, valleys, and waterways highlighted by the changing leaves and cooler temperatures,” says Evans. “It's a great time for beginners to try it for the first time, or for seasoned hikers to try some new trails.”

South Knoxville has become a true hiking destination and offers miles of trails to choose. From the brand new trails at Fort Dickerson Park to the riverside trails at Ijams Nature Center and Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area, there is something for every hiker.

