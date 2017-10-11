Chip and Joanna Gaines are opening up about why they're ending 'Fixer Upper'

As leaves fall and the gorgeous views of our East Tennessee landscape become even more clear, the south side of Knoxville has become a great place to hike.More
As leaves fall and the gorgeous views of our East Tennessee landscape become even more clear, the south side of Knoxville has become a great place to hike.More
Fans of "Fixer Upper" got a shock last month when they learned that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be leaving their wildly successful HGTV show behind after the upcoming season. Now the couple behind the home improvement hit is opening up about that decision and whether or not those fans can expect to see them back on the small screen again.More
Fans of "Fixer Upper" got a shock last month when they learned that Chip and Joanna Gaines will be leaving their wildly successful HGTV show behind after the upcoming season. Now the couple behind the home improvement hit is opening up about that decision and whether or not those fans can expect to see them back on the small screen again.More
A South Pittsburg police officer is accused of kicking a man in the face during an arrest over the weekend.More
A South Pittsburg police officer is accused of kicking a man in the face during an arrest over the weekend.More