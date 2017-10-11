Complaint about dog leads to marijuana arrest in Tennessee

A 12-year-old boy died and his 17-year-old brother had to be rescued after an accident at a Georgia waterfall.More
A 12-year-old boy died and his 17-year-old brother had to be rescued after an accident at a Georgia waterfall.More
The Latest on the trial of a man charged with burning to death a Mississippi woman (all times local):More
The Latest on the trial of a man charged with burning to death a Mississippi woman (all times local):More
A complaint about an aggressive dog has led law enforcement to an indoor marijuana growing operation in Tennessee.More
A complaint about an aggressive dog has led law enforcement to an indoor marijuana growing operation in Tennessee.More