Complaint about dog leads to marijuana arrest in Tennessee

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) - A complaint about an aggressive dog has led law enforcement to an indoor marijuana growing operation in Tennessee.

The Johnson City Press reports that a sheriff's deputy found the pot growing facility in an outbuilding of the Bulldog Hollow area of Carter County.

The deputy then contacted drug investigators who obtained a search warrant for the property.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford says investigators found about 60 marijuana plants in the elaborate growing operation. They arrested property owner Sudhara Beaudry on a narcotics manufacturing charge.

Carter County online jail records had no information about Beaudry on Tuesday afternoon, including whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.