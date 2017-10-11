Skies clearing and humidity dropping - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Skies clearing and humidity dropping

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Wednesday.  We are starting out with clouds, and warm humid air.  Temps are in the 60s and 70s this morning.  Later this afternoon we will see skies clearing with a warm high of 84.  Late this afternoon into tomorrow we will see the humidity dropping quite a bit.  That will lead to a much cooler start Thursday morning with lows in the 50s.  The low humidity will make it feel nice all day with sunny skies and a high of 80 Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be equally as nice as we start the day in the mid 50s, and wind up with a high of 80 under sunshine in the afternoon.

The weekend will be nice and dry though the humidity may creep up a bit allowing morning lows to be a touch warmer in the low 60s both mornings.  Both afternoons will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

A cold front will bring us some rain showers Monday, then a nice cool down with highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s most of next week.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.  David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Mostly Cloudy, 73

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 78

5pm... Mostly Sunny, 84

