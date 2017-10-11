Drunk Driver totals officer's patrol car

A scary situation for a Chattanooga Police Officer.

The officer was helping a disabled vehicle on the Olgiatti Bridge early Sunday morning when a drunk driver slammed into the back of the patrol car.

Our crew has been told by investigators that the police officer had his lights on and pulled over while assisting that stalled car.

Court documents say Daniel Upton, 29, left a local bar late that night and fell asleep at the wheel.

Upton faces several charges including vehicular assault and DUI.

Upton could also get a citation for violating Tennessee's new move over law that went into affect this summer.

The officer involved had some neck and back injuries, but is okay.

His patrol car though is totaled.

However, it's not just first responders that get hit on the side of the road.

This is why over the summer, the move over law expanded to all disabled vehicles with their hazard lights on.

Channel 3 learned that less than 24 hours after the patrol car was hit on Highway 27, another patrol car was hit on I-75.

Our crew was told in that case the driver was not under the influence, and everyone is okay.