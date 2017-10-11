The Chattanooga Police Department released the weekend road closures Wednesday morning. Make sure to plan ahead if you have plans in the impacted areas:

Friday, October 13th



Chattanooga Head Race: Closures for this event will be from 9am on Friday, October 13th to 9pm on Saturday, October 14th, and include Riverfront Pkwy. from Molly Lane to Aquarium Way, as well as Power Alley and Chestnut at Aquarium Way and the ramp from Veterans Bridge onto Riverfront Pkwy. Visit www.chattanoogaheadrace.com for more information.



High School Football: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed between the entrance to the Skate Park and W. 19th St. from 6am to 11pm for high school football game crowds.



Saturday, October 14th



The Dwell Hotel Wedding Reception: Custom St. will be closed between Lindsay St. and Columbia St. from 9am to Midnight.



Chattanooga Market 2017: Oktoberfest is back! Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street at 5am on Saturday, October 14th to Sunday, October 15th at 8pm. Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. Visit www.chattanoogamarket.com for more information.



Sunday, October 15th



Seven Bridges Marathon: Full and partial closures downtown, including highway ramp closures throughout town. View www.sevenbridgesmarathon.com for more information and maps of the full course.



Making Strides Against Breast Cancer: A single westbound lane along Amnicola Hwy. will be closed between the entrance to the Chickamauga Dam and the entrance to Chattanooga State for this event.Visit makingstrides.org for more information.



Monday, October 16th



Hullco Fundraiser: Fort St. will be closed between 13th St. and 14th St. from 8am to 11pm. Chestnut St. between 13th St. and 14th St., as well as 14th St,. between Fort St. and Chestnut St., will be closed from 5pm to 11pm.



In order to view a map of these closures, please visit: http://www.chattanooga.gov/transportatio...

