Ridgeland at Heritage wins #FNF3 Game of the Week vote - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ridgeland at Heritage wins #FNF3 Game of the Week vote

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

With first place in region 6-AAAA on the line, Ridgeland at Heritage will host our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

Both teams come in a perfect 6-0. In region play, Heritage is 3-0, Ridgeland is 2-0.

Last year, it was a lopsided matchup. Ridgeland won 56-14. A much better game is expected this Friday.

Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School starting Friday at 5PM.

We will also dedicate extra coverage to the McCallie at Baylor game, which lost the Game of the Week vote because it's not only one of the most popular games in the region but it's one of the oldest rivalries. They played their first meeting in 1905.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.