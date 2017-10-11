Ridgeland at Heritage wins #FNF3 Game of the Week vote

With first place in region 6-AAAA on the line, Ridgeland at Heritage will host our Friday Night Football Game of the Week.

Both teams come in a perfect 6-0. In region play, Heritage is 3-0, Ridgeland is 2-0.

Last year, it was a lopsided matchup. Ridgeland won 56-14. A much better game is expected this Friday.

Jill Jelnick will be live at Heritage High School starting Friday at 5PM.

We will also dedicate extra coverage to the McCallie at Baylor game, which lost the Game of the Week vote because it's not only one of the most popular games in the region but it's one of the oldest rivalries. They played their first meeting in 1905.