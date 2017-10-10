TBI investigating South Pittsburg alleged police brutality case

The TBI is investigating an alleged police brutality case in Marion county.

A South Pittsburg police officer is accused of kicking a man in the face during an arrest over the weekend.

City Administrator, Gene Vess says one of the officers involved hurt his leg and will undergo surgery.

The victim, Gary King, was arrested on several charges including reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. He remained in custody at the Marion County Jail for about four days. Channel 3 spoke with King shortly after he was released Tuesday. He says this experience has scarred him and his family for the rest of their lives.

"It was heartbreaking to hear my granddaughter screaming...it's a nightmare," said King.

King has lived in South Pittsburg for 14 years. He says this is the first he has ever experienced so much pain and fear.

King believes his family has been harassed for the past two and a half years. Early Saturday morning, King says he woke up to lasers beaming through his window. He says after his dogs started barking, he went outside with a gun and fired shots to scare off any trespassers.

King believes his neighbors called the police after hearing gunfire.

"Minutes that's when the cops showed up and told me to lay my weapon down and that's when they attacked me."

During King's home surveillance video, you can see an officer throw King to the ground. Moments later, he appears to kick King in the head.

"I don't remember much. I remember screaming because he was tasing me at the same time and beating me stopping me in the head. I thought they were going to kill me. it just seemed like they didn't want to stop," said King. "He said just wait; you think that was something, wait till I get you to the car. Reporter: an officer told you that? King: Yes."

King says he received a concussion and several broken ribs. His wife Elizabeth says she's just relieved he's alive and back home.

"It's heartbreaking you know to see and hear about it on TV or online whatever and it actually happens to you it's just a totally different experience," said Elizabeth. "I don't know if I can trust them or not. It's just heartbreaking and trying to explain to a seven-year-old you know that you do have good cops and you have some that want to be big bad, but at the same since I just don't have the words to explain anymore."

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave until the TBI finishes its investigation.

We reached out to the police department for comment and they referred us to the TBI.